Desert Storm 2019 to start on May 8

Desert Storm 2019 is set to kick off on May 8. Touted to be the longest Cross-Country Rally in India, it comprises of 600 km of extremely harsh Special Stages in addition to over 900 km of Transport Stages.

The four-day-long Rally will see over 100 teams sweating it out in high temperatures, treacherous dune crossings and fast technical gravel straights which will pose an exciting challenge to the competitors. The first stage, covering a distance of 158 km, is starting from Bikaner in on Wednesday.

One of the teams will be Racing comprising of a 7-rider squad. The team includes from France, Abdul Wahid Tanveer, R Nataraj, Rajendra RE and Aishwarya Pissay from in Group A (above 250cc category). In Group B (upto 250 cc category), and Sachin will battle it out. The ceremonial flag off along with the scrutiny of bikes took place in on Tuesday and the teams are now off to for the start.

Commenting on the team, B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, Racing said, "It gives us immense pleasure to be a part of the current edition of the Desert Storm. The Rally is one of the most gruelling Rallies spread over varied terrains in for 4 days. The takeaways from such Rally events are huge as it results in improving the teams' technical capability and provides inputs for the development of robust motorcycles. We have a strong line-up of racers including the experienced joining from who will aim for a strong podium finish."

French comes on board with vast experience in the international racing circuit and is a veteran in the Dakar Rally with the Sherco Rally Factory Team. Tanveer topped the Enduro class earlier this year in one of the most gruelling International Rallies; Merzouga Rally in and has four National championships in his name. Nataraj has been an 8-time National Champion and Rajendra RE has 6 National Championships under his belt.

Aishwarya Pissay has won six Championships in both off-road and on-road events and is currently leading the World Baja Championship in Women Category post her overwhelming performance in Portugal Baja and Dubai Baja and is also leading the Junior Category in Global Championship Ranking. had a great run in the Rallies last year by winning the Group B category in Baja and has three National Champions to his credit.

