Will discuss Rashid & Nabi's tweets on captaincy post WC: CEO

Afghanistan's selector Dawlat Khan said that both Rashid and Nabi have been made to understand that the decison was in the best interests of the team and are now happy. "The issue was handled professionally. They felt that this was not the right time to change the captaincy but later understood that this was in the best interest of the team," he said.

The ACB had announced on April 5 that in all formats had been stripped off his role. He was replaced by Gulbadin Naib, and for ODIs, T20Is and Tests respectively.

Rashid, considered the biggest star in the team and the no.1 ranked T20 bowler in the world, said in a series of tweets that the he strongly disagrees with the decision.

"With all the respect to the Selection Committee, I strongly disagree with the decision as it is irresponsible & bias. As we have @cricketworldcup in front of us, #MAsgharAfghan should remain as our team His captaincy is highly instrumental for team success. With just months to go for such a mega event like World Cup, changing the will cause uncertainty and also team morale will be affected.(sic.)," he wrote.

Veteran wrote, "Being a senior member of the side & having seen the rise of @ashrafghani I don't think it's the right time to change the captain before the WC @afgexecutive The team has gelled really well under #Asghar & personally feel he is the right man to lead us(sic.)"

Dawlat said that the move was seen as a way to set the team for a transition to younger players. "We cannot win with Asghar or Gulbaddin but it was a great opportunity for us to promote a younger to the position of leader," he said.

