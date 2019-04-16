DGCA asks airlines to keep air fares in check

India's civil aviation regulator on Tuesday advised airlines to keep air fares in check as Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu took stock of the situation in wake of Jet Airways' troubles.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) met airline representatives on the spurt in air fares as Jet Airways struggles to stay afloat.
"... airlines were advised to continue to monitor at their level and provide information to the DGCA to keep fares low as far as possible," it said in a statement, adding that airlines' representatives intimated it about some seats from higher price buckets being removed to lower fare buckets.
"DGCA will continue to monitor fare movement on daily basis and engage with airline for appropriate action," the regulator said.
Earlier in the day, Prabhu directed his Ministry officials to review issues related to high air fares, passenger rights and safety.
"Directed Secretary @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc. Asked him (Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola) to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety; and to work with all stakeholders for their well being," he said in a tweet.
--IANS
