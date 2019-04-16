DGCA asks airlines to keep air fares in check

India's civil regulator on Tuesday advised to keep air fares in check as Civil Minister took stock of the situation in wake of Jet Airways' troubles.

The of Civil (DGCA) met representatives on the spurt in air fares as struggles to stay afloat.

"... were advised to continue to monitor at their level and provide information to the DGCA to keep fares low as far as possible," it said in a statement, adding that airlines' representatives intimated it about some seats from higher price buckets being removed to lower fare buckets.

"DGCA will continue to monitor fare movement on daily basis and engage with for appropriate action," the regulator said.

Earlier in the day, Prabhu directed his Ministry officials to review issues related to high air fares, passenger rights and safety.

" @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc. Asked him ( Pradeep Singh Kharola) to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety; and to work with all stakeholders for their well being," he said in a tweet.

--IANS

rv/vd

