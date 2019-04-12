Prabhu asks Aviation Secretary to review Jet issue

-
ALSO READ
DGCA monitoring Jet Airways' safety standards: Prabhu
Prabhu says private airlines' management has to take appropriate steps amid Jet Airways crisis
Jet Airways' pilots write to PM on non-payment of salaries
Govt releases passenger charter specifying rights of air travellers
Emergency meeting on Jet's aircraft grounding, future
-
Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday said he has directed the Secretary for Civil Aviation to review issues concerning Jet Airways and take required steps to minimise passenger inconvenience.
The statement comes after the debt-ridden airline on Thursday suspended long-haul west-bound flight departures for one night.
"Directed Secretary @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to #JetAirways. Asked him to take necessary steps to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety," Prabhu tweeted.
The airline's decision to halt west-bound flights came after it was left with only 14 aircraft from around 120 last year, triggering speculations over its survival as a lengthy stake sale process continued.
--IANS
rrb/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU