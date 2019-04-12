Prabhu asks Aviation Secretary to review Jet issue

Minister on Friday said he has directed the for to review issues concerning and take required steps to minimise passenger inconvenience.

The statement comes after the debt-ridden on Thursday suspended long-haul west-bound flight departures for one night.

"Directed @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to #JetAirways. Asked him to take necessary steps to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety," Prabhu tweeted.

The airline's decision to halt west-bound flights came after it was left with only 14 aircraft from around 120 last year, triggering speculations over its survival as a lengthy stake sale process continued.

--IANS

rrb/in

