NIA summons prominent Kashmiri businessman

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday summoned a prominent Kashmiri businessman in connection with a terror funding case being investigated by the agency.
Yasin Khan, President of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), was told to be present at the NIA's Delhi office on Thursday.
NIA questioned senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for three days last week in connection with the same investigation.
--IANS
sq/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU