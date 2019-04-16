Lenders remain committed to Jet revival: PNB

As awaits emergency funding to stay afloat, the airline's lenders on Tuesday said they remain committed to its revival.

(PNB) said discussions were on to provide interim funding.

"Lenders are committed to Jet Airways' revival. SBI and are working on a package but it has not been finalised," he said.

has been awaiting an interim funding of Rs 1,500 crore from lenders. Its management held discussion with the banks on Monday, but could not get any assurance.

This forced the to extend suspension of its international operations.

"The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far and as a result of this, we have extended cancellation of international operations to Thursday, April 19," the CEO wrote to the employees.

