DHFL clears Rs 961 crore interest on NCDs

Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) on Tuesday paid its interest dues worth Rs 961 crore on non-convertible debentures (NCDs), exactly a week after it delayed its interest payment.
The delay in interest payment had raised concerns of a liquidity crisis among the non-banking financial companies (NBFC).
"The company has made interest payments in lieu of Rs 961 crore as committed to its debenture holders. With this tranche, the company confirms full payment and will seek rating upgrades from agencies," the company said in a regulatory filing.
It further said that since September 2018, the company has managed to make liabilities payment of over Rs 36,000 crore without availing any fresh funding from the lenders.
"The company reaffirms that it is committed to meeting all future debt servicing obligations in a timely manner, through further asset monetisation plans as well as onboarding of a strategic partner for its business," DHFL added.
