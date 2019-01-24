Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia to mentor Miss India contestants

Former Miss Asia Pacific and 2002 Dhupia will mentor contestants of fbb Colors 2019.

The winner will represent at the Miss World pageant. The others too stand a chance to represent the country at international pageants like Miss Grand International and Miss United Continents.

The top three contestants from every state will win a Golden Ticket to the State's Zonal crowning ceremony which will be held in Bengaluru (South Zone) on February 24, (North Zone) on March 6, Pune (West Zone) on April 2, and Kolkata (East Zone) on April 23. Each state winner will make it to the grand finale which will be held in June.

But before that, they will undergo rigorous training. The East and West Zones will be handled by and Dia will take charge of the North and South Zones.

"Miss India created a paradigm shift in my life and I hope the same for these girls too. The legacy of Miss India is extraordinary, I will give my best from my end to girls to achieve their dreams and discover themselves," Dia said in a statement.

Neha, who was a mentor last year as well, shared that she started her journey with Miss India and since then it has been a never-ending relationship with the pageant.

"Every year, I see a fresh lot of ambitious and enthusiastic girls with the dream to win Miss India and make India proud at the prestigious Miss World," she said.

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)