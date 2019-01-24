Pallavi Sharda wants to go back to dancing

Sharda is looking forward to finding a bit more 'me time and to going back to her passion -- dance, this year.

"I am really looking forward to finding a bit more 'me time' and to getting back to some of my core passions such as dance. 2018 was an incredibly busy year, so this year I want to make sure I have a few moments to breathe in between the madness," told IANS.

"If possible, I would love to find time to do a yoga training course," added the actress, who is a classical Indian

On her projects, the "Lion" star said: "This year is already filled with exciting projects internationally and I can't wait to be able to talk about them. I am especially looking forward to the release of 'Beecham House' in the UK and then its global release.

"In the shorter term, I am looking forward to my getting on set for my Aussie TV project which I am excited to talk about once it is officially announced."

Gurinder Chadha's India-set drama "Beecham House" takes place on the cusp of the 19th century in Delhi, and follows the life of the residents of the titular mansion.

plays the role of in the period drama.

It also stars Tom Bateman, who has featured in films like "Murder On The Orient Express" and "Snatched" and Marc Warren, known for shows like "The Vice" and "State Of Play", and Lesley Nicol of "Downton Abbey".

