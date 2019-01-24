Educate, empower girls: Bollywood celebs urge on National Girl Child Day

On National Girl Child Day on Thursday, Indian film celebrities Prosenjit Chatterjee, Yami Gautam and Tamannah Bhatia among others, urged everyone to educate and empower the girl child for a brighter future.

National Girl Child Day is observed every year on January 24 to celebrate girl children and to bring the focus on issues like skewed sex ratio, female foeticide, child marriage, education, health and safety of the girl child, unequal treatment and gender disparity.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Prosenjit Chatterjee: It's a girl - who brings beauty, joy and love to the world. Every girl has the right to be born... On this National Girl Child Day, let us pledge to give equal opportunities to the girls so that they excel in every field.

Yami Gautam: Once you give a girl her freedom, you will know how far her wings spread and what she can achieve. Don't just educate her but empower her.

Tamannaah Bhatia: Educate them, empower them and help them make a better future for themselves and others too. World is changing, are you? National Girl Child Day.

Kajal Aggarwal: 'And though she be but little, she is fierce.' - Not just today, but every day, let's raise awareness and empower girls to face challenges, stand up for herself, provide a safe, enabling and encouraging environment.

Babul Supriyo: On National Girl Child Day, let us come together to protect girl children at all times. Let us pledge to protect and promote the rights and interests of our girls.

Soundarya Sharma: "Pretty dresses, little curls, oh thank heaven for little girls!" Girls are the spirit of our nation. We collectively need to end the disparity, not limited to education, security, respect, girl child marriage and lawful rights.

