Dimple Yadav owns Rs 37 crore assets with Akhilesh

Dimple Yadav, the candidate from in Uttar Pradesh, is a millionaire and owns Rs 37 crore together with her Yadav.

She has no criminal cases against her.

According to the affidavit submitted with the nomination papers on Saturday, Dimple Yadav's income has increased over 50 per cent in the last five years. While in 2013-14 her annual income was Rs 28,31,838, in 2017-18 it increased to Rs 61,16,108.

The two-time has declared Rs 3,68,16,000 movable properties and Rs 9,30,20,000 immovable assets. She has been the since 2012.

Her husband and former UP Yadav owns Rs 7,90,00,000 movable assets.

As per the affidavit, the mother of three -- Tina Yadav, Aditi Yadav, -- has Rs 4,03,743 cash in hand.

However, despite being a millionaire, Dimple Yadav, she does not own any vehicle.

