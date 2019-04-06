Dimple files nomination for Kannauj LS seat

Dimple Yadav, wife of (SP) Yadav, on Saturday held a grand road show before filing her nomination from the parliamentary seat.

During the road show, she was seen with her husband and children on a chariot. MPs and along with several party workers, wearing red-blue caps, cheered her on.

The procession was taken out with huge pomp and show. Hundreds of motorcycles and cars accompanied the chariot.

People were heard shouting "( chief) Mayawati and Yadav will together upturn the fate of "

Rajendra Maurya, of the party's backward cell, said: "This time there is a coalition wave. We will win 75 (of the 80) seats in the state."

BSP district said the SP and the BSP are working hard to win in the

