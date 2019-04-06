Dimple files papers for Kannauj LS seat (2nd Lead)

Outgoing Dimple Yadav, wife of (SP) Yadav, on Saturday filed her nomination for the parliamentary seat.

Calling the "a failure", she said after filing her papers: "After the SP and the BSP joined hands, the victory margin has increased. The BJP did not fulfil its promises and is using the security forces to distract the people."

will be contesting against the BJP's Subrat Pathak, whom she had defeated in the 2014

Before filing her papers here, she was seen riding a chariot with her husband and children during a road show.

The procession was taken out with huge pomp and show. Hundreds of motorcycles and cars accompanied the chariot. On this occasion, SP Ramgopal Yadav, and (BSP) were present.

People were heard shouting "(BSP chief) Mayawati and Yadav will together upturn the fate of "

Rajendra Maurya, of the SP's backward cell, said: "This time there is a coalition wave. We will win 75 (of the 80) seats in the state."

said the SP and the BSP are working hard to win the together.

--IANS

hindi-mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)