DMK MP urges TN government to admit 108 medical students in government colleges

on Tuesday sent a representation to Chief Secretary and other officials to admit 108 students in government medical colleges as per a order.

Citing the court order, Bharathi said in the letter to Vaidynathan, a copy of which was sent to the media here, that the government should take the necessary steps to admit the 108 students in 22 government medical colleges in the state.

He said the students were forced to discontinue their MBBS course following the closure of the private medical college, (PRIMS), Manamai Nallur, district, which claimed to have been affiliated to the Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.

Bharathi said the court had passed the order on 13.12.2018.

