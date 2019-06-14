Doctors across India protest Bengal assault, patients seek solution (Roundup)

Doctors, including kin of top leaders, held protests across the country on Friday in solidarity with their agitating colleagues in even as Union Minister and relatives of patients urged both sides to end the impasse which has crippled the state's

Doctors in Delhi's AIIMS and other prominent hospitals, in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as well as other places, especially AIIMS, stayed away from work, demanding justice for their Bengal counterparts and enhanced security for practitioners.

However, in Bengal, the situation worsened as in the wake of cease-work at state-run hospitals, over 200 doctors of four medical colleges, including the and Hospital - the epicentre of the protests after a was beaten up by attendants of an old patient who died, submitted mass resignations even as patients and their kin appealed for an end to the agitation.

Terming is like a "guardian", a "mother", renowned actor-filmmaker appealed to her to "change her stance a bit" and take a more humane view of the threats faced by doctors.

Sen was part of a group of intellectuals from the state who on Friday stood by the agitating junior doctors at the and Hospital.

Banerjee's nephew Abesh Banerjee, who is a medical student, on Friday came out in support of the protesting doctors.

Abesh Banerjee, whose bio describes him as the of and Hospital, was seen at a rally holding a placard that read: "You say we are Gods!! Why Treat us like Dogs?"

Earlier, Firhad Hakim's daughter, a doctor, criticised the government's handling of the ongoing doctors' strike and said medicos had the right to "peaceful protest" and "safety at work".

In a post, Shabba Hakim asked people to question why "goons were still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors".

Amid the crisis, Union appealed to both the agitating doctors to end their strike and Banerjee to withdraw her ultimatum against the doctors in her state, which triggered strikes across the country.

Urging the doctors to end their strike in the larger interest of the society, he said he would take all possible measures to ensure a safe environment for them at hospitals across the country.

"I'll write to all the states where such incidents have occurred and ensure safe working conditions for doctors," he said after meeting a delegation of of AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, United Resident & Doctors Association of (URDA) and (FORDA), who gave him a memorandum on the violence against doctors in

Expressing deep concern over the West Bengal incident, said: "I strongly condemn the unruly behaviour and assault on doctors. I will discuss it with the of Bengal."

Around 4,500 Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) stopped attending to patients in all the 26 government hospitals in the state simultaneously on Friday.

A large number of doctors gathered outside Mumbai's with banners and posters, while similar protests were held in Pune, and

In Delhi, senior and junior resident doctors of several government hospitals also went on the one day token strike and boycotted work. Except for emergency services, there was full shutdown of all outpatient departments (OPDs), and ward visits, the said.

Resident doctors at the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung hospitals carried bandages on their heads in a symbolic protest and suspended all Some doctors also went around wards while wearing helmets.

Several resident doctors also held a protest at the

In Odisha, students of the and Hospital and the members of the Medical Services Association (OMSA) took out a protest march in Cuttack, while over 500 resident doctors, junior and interns of All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) started a day-long strike on Friday, though emergency services at the premier institute remained unaffected.

About 15,000 doctors and nurses in private hospitals across on Friday joined the nationwide strike, and so did doctors in and Telangana.

In Kerala, over 3,000 post-graduate medical students and house surgeons across state-run medical college and hospitals on Friday went on a token strike.

However, the doctors clarified that the strike had got nothing to do with the nationwide day-long strike by medicos to express solidarity with their counterparts, and their agitation was to demanding an increase in their stipends - last revised in 2015.

