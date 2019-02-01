New AIIMS to come up in Haryana: Goyal

on Friday said that the Centre has decided to set up a new AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Haryana, taking the count to 22 across the country.

"Fourteen of the 21 AIIMS operating or being established in the country presently have been announced since 2014," Goyal said, while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

Another AIIMS which is likely to be set up in Darbhanga, has not been approved by the Cabinet yet.

Last month, the Cabinet cleared three more AIIMS - two in and one in

