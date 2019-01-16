Don't believe in the term 'character actor': Raghubir Yadav

Raghubir Yadav, gearing up for the release of his forthcoming "Blackboard vs Whiteboard", says he does not believe in the term called ' in films.

Raghubir has been a part of some critically acclaimed films like "Lagaan", "Peepli Live", "Piku", "Bandit Queen", "Dil Se..', "Newton" and "Sui Dhaaga".

Asked whether character actors are getting importance in content driven films in recent times, he said: "I don't believe in term called I feel all actors should be treated equally whether he does a big role or a small role in a If you remove a small character from a certain film, then the larger character of that will not be able to carry an entire film on his own."

He said a film is a collaborative effort.

"I don't know why people put actors in category. If your character doesn't have certain characteristics, then how are you doing a certain role? Whether it's a small role or a big role, each character has its own characteristics which he brings on-screen."

On "Blackboard vs Whiteboard", he said: "This film is based on the education system of our country. It shows the current scenario of the education system, especially in rural areas where people don't give importance to education. Most of the time, a child's parents and teachers aren't interested to educate them but on the other side, education is the most important thing in life.

"I feel it's a responsibility of every parent and to educate children because without education, you can't put one step forward in your life. So, this film is on these lines."

"Blackboard vs Whiteboard" also stars Alismita Goswami, and Produced by Nupur Shrivastav, Gireesh Tiwary and Ashutosh Singh Ratan, the film is directed by

