Don't want to rule out player like Dhawan: Bangar

India's said the team management does not want to rule out injured opener just as yet because he is too "precious".

"We will take at least 10-12 days to take a call on Shikhar's condition. We don't want to rule out a like him," Bangar told media ahead of India's third clash against

suffered his after being hit by a Pat delivery during his 109-ball 117 knock against While the didn't show any fracture, CT scan revealed otherwise and was taken to a for further assessment.

Pant, who was initially ignored for when the 15-member squad was picked, has been named as his standby and is expected to fly in to England as cover.

have won their first two matches against and respectively. will next face at on Thursday

--IANS

dm/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)