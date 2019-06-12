Rijiju directs SAI campuses to increase green cover

for Youth Affairs and has directed all Authority of (SAI) campuses to increase green cover. In a circular issued to the 12 regional centres, the ministry has asked that saplings of trees and bushes indigenous to the region be planted.

"It has been directed that saplings of trees and bushes, that are indigenous to a particular region, be planted in all the 12 regional centres of and in all its stadiums," the circular said according to a release. "The result of the plantation drive is expected to be two-pronged - that of increasing the green cover in the campuses, as also nurturing local plants that are shade-giving and fruit-bearing. Environment-friendly methods like rainwater harvesting will be used for the upkeep of the green cover."

The circular also said that should be optimised at all centres. "Garbage will be segregated at source on the basis of biodegradable and non-degradable garbage and special areas will be designated for biodegradable garbage so that it can later be used as compost for the plants on campus.

"Special awareness workshops will also be organized for athletes training and living at the regional centres to inculcate the principles of Swachh Bharat, as also to align them with the "Clean and Green" mission undertaken by the "

The new initiatives come in the wake of the pledge taken by on World Day this year, to create cleaner and greener SAI campuses all over the country.

--IANS

rkm/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)