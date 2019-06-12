Hum paron se nahin, hauslon se udte hain: Dhawan hints World Cup ain't over yet

Forced out of at least three matches, injured Indian batsman Wednesday hinted that it is not yet over for him, posting a motivational poem about being determined on his

will miss India's next three games -- against (Thursday), (Sunday) and (June 22) -- owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb. He continues to be with the squad but under observation.

Delhi's wicket-keeper batsman has been called in as his cover.

The 33-year-old quoted on his page to show his intentions.

"Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain... (Sometimes we are like the fragrance of flowers, sometimes the smoke that comes out of mountains. How can any scissor cut short our flight as we don't fly on wings but courage)," he posted.

picked up the injury during the match-winning hundred against on Sunday.

