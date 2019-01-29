Douglas asked Zeta-Jones to tap dance in bathroom

-
Actor Michael Douglas has revealed that he had asked actress and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones to tap dance in their bathroom.
"When we first got together, I asked her to tap dance in our bathroom on the tile floor," Douglas told people.com.
Zeta-Jones jokingly added: "That was limited, because the marble got a bit scratched up."
The story came after Zeta-Jones acknowledged how she has a dance studio in their home. Though Douglas doesn't "put on the dance shoes too often", he has no problem sitting back and admiring his wife perform.
"He likes to watch me tap dance every now and again," the Welsh actress said.
"I watch her tap dance, anywhere and any place," Douglas added. "I love to."
They have been married for nearly 20 years.
