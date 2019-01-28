Esha Gupta apologises for racist comment on Nigerian footballer

and Arsenal supporter Esha Gupta, who has been called out on for making racist remarks against Nigerian Alexander Iwobi, has apologised by saying that she did not "realise it was directed towards racism".

The on Monday was abuzz over a snapshot of a Whatsapp conversation that Esha shared on her stories. The conversation criticised Iwobi for his performance.

In the conversation, Esha's friend called Iwobi a "gorilla" and said that "evolution stopped for him". He even said that the did not change from "neanderthal to man".

To that, Esha laughed and replied: "Haha... I don't know why they don't bench him more."

She quickly deleted the image from her profile when she realised her mistake, but the screenshot was already shared by netzians.

This did not go down well with some users, who slammed her for her "ignorance" and called her out for being racist despite having claimed she herself has been a victim in the past.

After the backlash, Esha took to to apologise.

"Guys I am sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Sorry guys, forgive the stupidity," she tweeted.

She added: "It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry as I didn't realise it was directed towards Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the game's result guys. Been a victim of myself before. But this is not something I am proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys".

In 2017, the 33-year-old had opened up about facing racist comments in and said she was often referred to as "Kaali" (dark) due to her complexion.

Esha ventured into Bollywood in 2012 with "Jannat 2". She has featured in films like "Rustom", "Baadshaho", "Commando 2" and "Paltan".

--IANS

dc/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)