Dr. Reddy's launch Propofol Injectable Emulsion in US market

Pharma Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of Injectable Emulsion, USP, in the US market.

It's a therapeutic equivalent generic version of (propofol) Injectable Emulsion, USP, approved by the (USFDA), the company said in a statement.

Dr. Reddy's Injectable Emulsion, USP, is available in 10 mg/mL vials for single patient use only.

The Hyderabad-based firm also made it clear that it will not accept orders from correctional facilities and whose intended use of the product is to aid in lethal injection. It said it required the same commitment from wholesalers and distributors.

Dr. Reddy's said it was committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. It neither condones nor supports the off-label use or misuse of its

"In the strongest possible terms, Dr. Reddy's objects to the use of any of its products to facilitate or otherwise aid lethal injections. Consistent with this position, Dr. Reddy's uses distribution controls to market Injectable Emulsion, USP."

The brand and generic had US sales of approximately $310 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2018, according to

