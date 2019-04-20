Dushyant, Tanwar among 39 who filed nominations in Haryana

-
Sitting MP from Hisar Dushyant Chautala and Congress' state President Ashok Tanwar were among the 39 candidates who filed their nominations for various Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on Saturday.
Chautala, who won on the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ticket in the 2014 elections, filed his nomination as the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate.
Haryana Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said that 41 nomination papers were filed by 39 candidates in the state's 10 Lok Sabha constituencies on Saturday, taking the number of candidates filing nominations has risen to 78.
Other notable candidates who filed their nominations on Saturday include Nayab Singh Saini of the BJP from Kurukshetra seat while Sanjay Bhatia of BJP filed his nomination papers from Karnal parliamentary constituency.
Former IAS officer, Brijender Singh of BJP, who is the son of Union Minister Birender Singh, filed his nomination papers for the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.
The nominations started on April 16 and April 23 is the last date.
