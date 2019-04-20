Why EC restrictions only on Andhra, asks Naidu

on Saturday took exception to the imposing restrictions on his review meetings and wondered if the Model Code of Conduct applies only to

He said continued to hold review meetings with the and other departments and the poll panel has imposed no bar on him.

"Why there are restrictions only on Andhra Pradesh," asked He said if there were rules governing the review meetings, they should apply to all.

Reiterating the allegation that the was working at the behest of Modi, the (TDP) said the poll body should work for and not for Modi.

Naidu, who turned 69 on Saturday, was addressing a news conference here.

The said his fight was not against the EC but the manner in which it was functioning. He urged the poll body not to make mockery of democracy through its actions.

said the helicopters of the Chief Ministers of and Odisha were searched but when an official searched the chopper of Modi, he was suspended.

The said the democratic institutions were under threat and the was even trying to misuse the

Naidu recently held a review meeting on Polavaram project and works which did not go down well with the Election Commission.

On a complaint by YSR Congress Party, the Election Commission told the that it cannot hold meetings as the Model Code of Conduct still stands in the state.

Recalling that he started his political journey during student days from Tirupati, Naidu since then he had been fighting for justice and working hard with honesty.

--IANS

ms/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)