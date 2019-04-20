Why EC restrictions only on Andhra, asks Naidu

-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday took exception to the Election Commission imposing restrictions on his review meetings and wondered if the Model Code of Conduct applies only to Andhra Pradesh.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to hold review meetings with the Intelligence Bureau and other departments and the poll panel has imposed no bar on him.
"Why there are restrictions only on Andhra Pradesh," asked Naidu. He said if there were rules governing the review meetings, they should apply to all.
Reiterating the allegation that the Election Commission was working at the behest of Modi, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President said the poll body should work for India and not for Modi.
Naidu, who turned 69 on Saturday, was addressing a news conference here.
The Chief Minister said his fight was not against the EC but the manner in which it was functioning. He urged the poll body not to make mockery of democracy through its actions.
Naidu said the helicopters of the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Odisha were searched but when an official searched the chopper of Modi, he was suspended.
The TDP chief said the democratic institutions were under threat and the Modi government was even trying to misuse the Election Commission.
Naidu recently held a review meeting on Polavaram project and state capital infrastructure works which did not go down well with the Election Commission.
On a complaint by YSR Congress Party, the Election Commission told the state government that it cannot hold meetings as the Model Code of Conduct still stands in the state.
Recalling that he started his political journey during student days from Tirupati, Naidu since then he had been fighting for justice and working hard with honesty.
--IANS
ms/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
