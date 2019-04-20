JUST IN
Tata team meets J&K Governor to explore investment avenues

IANS  |  Jammu 

A team of Tata group called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday to explore investment avenues in the state.

An official statement here said: "A team of Tata group comprising Girish Krishnamurthy, Vice President and Head - Strategic Initiatives Chairman's Office, Tata group, and Shankar Ranganathan, Principal, Tata Strategic Management Group, had a meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here in the evening.

"K. Skandan, Advisor to Governor, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Ravinder Kumar, MD, J&K IT Infrastructure Company and MD, State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) were present in the meeting."

The team, which was here to study best possible opportunities for gainful intervention and investment in Jammu and Kashmir, apprised the Governor about various parts of the state visited by them, the statement said.

"The Team especially stressed upon the available potential in sectors of IT, Infrastructure, Handloom and Handicrafts, Agriculture and Horticulture, Tourism, Health Care, Airlines and Skill Development," it added.

