Dust storms claims 19 lives in UP, leave 48 injured

Nineteen persons were killed and 48 others injured due to and lightning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, an said on Friday.

A said: "While six persons were killed in Mainpuri, three persons each died in Etah and Kasganj and one each in Moradabad, Badaun, Pilibhit, Mathura, Kannauj, Sambhal and Ghaziabad in incidents related to and lightning."

Various parts of the state had witnessed late on Thursday night that led to trees being uprooted and house collapses.

The maximum number of 41 people were injured in district.

said that the " has directed the officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected persons. He has directed ministers in-charge of concerned districts to oversee relief operations in their areas".

--IANS

amita/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)