Aligarh accused to be booked under NSA, fast-tracked in court

The government has decided to book the two accused in the murder of a two-and-a-half year old girl here under the Act (NSA) and transfer the case to a fast track court.

A said that a decision to this effect has been taken by the

Two persons Zahid and Aslam have been arrested for the murder of the girl. Zahid allegedly killed the girl while the other accused helped him in committing the crime. The child was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out.

They admitted to the crime and said that the girl's father owed them a sum of Rs 10,000 which he had not paid.

"We are proceeding with it as a Act (NSA) case, we will try to get it to a fast track court. There is no mention of rape or acid in the postmortem report. Five police officials have been suspended," said Senior of Police Aligarh

The SSP denied reports of rape, saying a team of doctors had been constituted to conduct a post-mortem examination.

The girl had gone missing and a case of kidnapping was registered on May 31 by the family. The body of the girl was found in a garbage dump on June 2.

Reportedly, the mutilated body was discovered after a pack of stray dogs had been spotted carrying what appeared to be human body parts.

The incident has led to national outrage on the

