Mumbai cricketer hacked to death

IANS  |  Mumbai 

A cricketer-cum-coach from Bhandup was attacked with choppers near a petrol pump shortly before midnight, police said here on Friday.

Rakesh Panvar was with his girlfriend when three unknown persons pounced on them near Mahavir Petrol Pump in north-east Mumbai.

According to a police official, bleeding profusely and seriously injured Panvar was rushed to Mulund General hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"We have registered a case of murder against three unknown persons and a manhunt is on," said the official.

--IANS

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 12:04 IST

