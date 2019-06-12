JUST IN
Duststorm: Operations resumes at IGI airport (2nd Lead)

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Operations resumed at the national capital's IGI Airport after a strong duststorm hit the national capital on Wednesday evening.

The duststorm impacted the flight operations which were halted since 6.36 p.m but were resumed later at 7.15 p.m.

However, till 7.50 p.m., 27 flights were diverted from the airport to other cities.

