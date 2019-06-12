JUST IN
Cabinet approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan

IANS  |  N0ew Delhi 

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of legal metrology between India and Kyrgyzstan.

The MoU will be signed on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, later this week.

Exchange of information and documents relating to legal metrology, development of training programme for officials and non-officials dealing with the subject of legal metrology are among the benefits.

The benefits will also include exchange of officials, experts and professionals for mutual cooperation in the area of legal metrology, establishment of requirements for pre-packaged goods and carrying out the state metrological supervision of pre-packaged goods.

There will be a review of the status of the rules and regulations on pre-packaged goods and sharing of experience in carrying out metrological supervision in mutual settlements between producers and consumers.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 22:16 IST

