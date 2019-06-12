British consumer goods (RB) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Laxman as its Chief Officer (CEO).

will succeed in the role. Kapoor will end an eight-year stint at the the top of that also saw a cyberattack, manufacturing glitches and other woes gripping the company, ending the consumer products giant's run as an investor favourite.

is currently PepsiCo's responsible for the cola giants' integrated long-term growth strategy. He will join the as the CEO-designate and be appointed to the Board as an effective July 16, 2019 and will become the with effect from September 1, 2019, the company said in a statement.

Narasimhan has been a member of the executive committee for the last four years, reporting to the He leads strategy, global category groups, global R&D and is implementing an advanced digital capability across the business.

In his new role at RB, Narasimhan will serve as group CEO, while also directly leading the health business unit. His initial priorities will be to focus on delivering outperformance, especially in the health business unit, and to drive 2.0.

Prior to his stint at PepsiCo, Narasimhan served as a for

Narasimhan is a mechanical engineering graduate from the College of Engineering, He also has masters degrees in German and International Studies from the in and is an MBA in Finance from the in

Apart from three Indian languages and English, Narasimhan speaks fluent German and conversational Spanish. He is a of the Brookings Institution, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and was previously an advisory of the at the Wharton School,

As of the group, Narasimhan will receive a salary of 950,000 pound. He will receive a pension allowance of 10 per cent of salary in line with the wider RB workforce in the UK, and other benefits in line with RB policy, including shares in the company. He will be eligible to participate in the company's existing annual bonus plan with a target of 120 per cent of salary.

