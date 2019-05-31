Eating blueberries can improve heart health

Eating a cup of blueberries daily reduces the risk of (CVD) by up to 15 per cent, according to a study.

The findings, published in of Clinical Nutrition, suggest that blueberries and other berries should be included in diets to reduce the risk of

"Having significantly increases the risk of heart disease, and and often statins and other medications are prescribed to help control this rise," said Aedin Cassidy, at the in Britain.

The researchers studied whether eating blueberries had any effect on - a condition, affecting 1/3 of westernised adults, which comprises at least three of the following risk factors: high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, low levels of 'good cholesterol' and high levels of triglycerides.

For the study, the researchers investigated the effects of eating blueberries daily in 138 overweight and obese people, (aged between 50 and 75), and having

"We found that eating one cup of blueberries per day resulted in sustained improvements in vascular function and arterial stiffness - making enough of a difference to reduce the risk of by between 12 and 15 per cent," said Peter Curtis, of the study.

--IANS

bu/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)