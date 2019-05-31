Louisiana Governor signs 'heartbeat' abortion bill into law

has signed a bill into law that will ban abortions in the US state once a heartbeat is detectable with no exceptions for rape or incest, according to his office.

joins Mississippi, Ohio, Georgia, and Missouri, which have all passed so-called "heartbeat" bills this year, reported.

Along with Alabama's near-total ban on abortion, the heartbeat bills are part of a conservative nationwide push to bring a challenge to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalised in the US.

Edwards signed the bill into law on Thursday after it passed the state House by 79-23 on Wednesday.

It would "prohibit the of an unborn human being with a detectable heartbeat", which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant.

The bill would require an prior to an and subject doctors who perform abortions after a heartbeat is detected with a $1,000 fine or up to two years in prison.

The bill was introduced by Republican state Valarie Hodges, who called it "a very solemn responsibility", reports

The law will go into effect only should a federal appeals court uphold a similar law.

The hearing the case expressed deep scepticism toward the measure last week, especially its lack of exceptions for rape or incest.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)