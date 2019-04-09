EC announces bypolls for 4 more TN assembly seats

The (EC) on Tuesday announced by-elections for four more assembly constituencies -- Sulur, Ottapidaram, and Thiruparankundram, in on May 19.

By-elections for 18 assembly constituencies will be held on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

With Tuesday's announcement, a total of 22 assembly constituencies in will have by-elections.

According to the poll body, the date of issue of the gazette notification will be April 22, the last date for filing of nominations is April 29. On April 30, scrutiny of nomination will be done and May 2 will be the last date for withdrawal of the candidature.

While May 19 is the poll date, counting of votes will be on May 23.

In the 234 member assembly, the ruling AIADMK has 114 members (including the Speaker), DMK - 88, - 8, IUML and Independent one each.

