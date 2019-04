Veteran politician K.M. Mani, who never lost any Assembly election since 1967, died on Tuesday evening at a private hospital here, doctors said.

The 86-year-old was undergoing treatment for a lung ailment since his admission to the hospital last week.

is the biggest ally of the in the

