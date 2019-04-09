EC sets up 49 all-women booths in Uttarakhand

The has set up 49 polling booths in which will be managed only by women.

"We have set up these booths where the management will be in the hands of women only," said Saujanya, the of the state.

Out of the 49 such booths, 10 will be in district. Such booths are spread all over the state's 13 districts, she said.

There will also be some "pardanashin" booths in district where the population of minorities is sizeable.

"In these 'pardanashin' booths, women will check the identities of all those women who wear veils," she said.

--IANS

str/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)