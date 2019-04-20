JUST IN
EC bans online streaming of web series on Modi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday banned the online streaming of the web series "Modi: Journey of a Common Man", stating that no biopic material can be screened which can disturb the level-playing field during the Lok Sabha elections.

The directions were conveyed by the Election Commission to the producers of the web series.

"You are hereby directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the web series 'Modi: Journey of a Common Man' till further orders. A compliance report may also be sent immediately," the EC order read.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 16:04 IST

