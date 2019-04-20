Woman who inspired 'Conjuring' dead, Farmiga pays homage

Warren, the whose life inspired franchises like "The Conjuring" and "The Horror", has died.

Vera Farmiga, who played in "The Conjuring", " 2", "The Nun" and "Annabelle Comes Home", says she feels blessed to have known her.

"She died peacefully in her sleep at home," Warren's said on Facebook, reports variety.com. She was 92.

He continued: "She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul. To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn't like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed to many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God bless her."

Along with her husband Ed Warren, the couple founded the

The two investigated a number of high profile supernatural cases including the Lindley Street poltergeist, the Smurl haunting, the West Point ghost, the Perron farmhouse haunting, and the murders.

The couple also wrote several books based on their case files. Her husband died in 2006.

Farmiga tweeted: "From my deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honoured to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness.

"She wore a helmet of salvation, she donned her sword of compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you You're waltzing with Ed now."

