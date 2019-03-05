EC in Jammu

-
The Election Commission team headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will meet key political party representatives, besides senior police and district chiefs on Tuesday to assess the Jammu and Kashmir situation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Arora and the two poll commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, will meet representatives from seven national and three regional parties here and understand their views on the situation in the state.
On the first day of the two-day assessment on Monday, almost all national and regional party leaders who met the panel in Srinagar have favoured simultaneous conduct of assembly and general elections.
Arora and the poll team will also meet 10 district commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of Jammu division, besides various nodal officers to obtain their views on elections to be held.
Ahead of a press conference scheduled before they leave for Delhi, the Commission will also meet Chief Secretary, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh to get an overall on the security and deployments of additional Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel needed for smooth conduct of the elections.
