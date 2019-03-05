Treasury Board President Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau's cabinet

has resigned as the from Canadian Justin Trudeau's cabinet, saying the ongoing scandal is the factor of her resignation.

In a statement on Monday, Philpott said that the recent events, including the scandal, have shaken the in recent weeks and after serious reflection, I have concluded that I must resign as a member of cabinet, reported.

"Unfortunately, the evidence of efforts by politicians and officials to pressure the former to intervene in the criminal case involving SNC-Lavalin, and the evidence as to the content of those efforts, have raised serious concerns for me. Those concerns have been augmented by the views expressed by my constituents and other Canadians," she said.

Trudeau has been facing calls to resign after former testified at the House last week that she faced high-level "veiled threats" and "sustained" political interference in the criminal prosecution of the construction and engineering company.

The resignation came five days after Wilson-Raybould told the of that she faced "consistent and sustained" political pressure from Trudeau and senior officials, including veiled threats on the need to shelve the criminal prosecution of the construction and engineering giant

However, Philpott said she will remain in the Liberal caucus and is committed to the platform of the Liberal party, especially for justice for indigenous people.

--IANS

rs/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)