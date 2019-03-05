Treasury Board President Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau's cabinet

-
Jane Philpott has resigned as the Treasury Board President from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet, saying the ongoing SNC-Lavalin scandal is the factor of her resignation.
In a statement on Monday, Philpott said that the recent events, including the SNC-Lavalin scandal, have shaken the federal government in recent weeks and after serious reflection, I have concluded that I must resign as a member of cabinet, Xinhua reported.
"Unfortunately, the evidence of efforts by politicians and officials to pressure the former Attorney General to intervene in the criminal case involving SNC-Lavalin, and the evidence as to the content of those efforts, have raised serious concerns for me. Those concerns have been augmented by the views expressed by my constituents and other Canadians," she said.
Trudeau has been facing calls to resign after former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould testified at the House Justice Committee last week that she faced high-level "veiled threats" and "sustained" political interference in the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction and engineering company.
The resignation came five days after Wilson-Raybould told the Justice Committee of House of Commons that she faced "consistent and sustained" political pressure from Trudeau and senior officials, including veiled threats on the need to shelve the criminal prosecution of the Montreal construction and engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.
However, Philpott said she will remain in the Liberal caucus and is committed to the platform of the Liberal party, especially for justice for indigenous people.
