JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

India's GDP number 'still has some issues': IMF's Gopinath

Pinki, Sakshi ensure two more medals at Boxing WC

Business Standard

EC seizes cash, liquor, freebies worth Rs 2,626 cr

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission has seized unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, drugs, gold and freebies worth Rs 2,626 crore since the model code of conduct came into effect, said an official on Thursday.

"Total seizure in 2019 elections so far, till 6 p.m, is worth Rs 2,626 crore -- cash Rs 607 crore, liquor worth Rs 198 crore, drug and narcotics worth Rs 1,091 crore, precious metal worth Rs 486 crore, and freebies and other items worth Rs 48 crore," an Election Commission official told reporters here.

--IANS

bns/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 21:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU