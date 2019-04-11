EC seizes cash, liquor, freebies worth Rs 2,626 cr

The has seized unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, drugs, gold and freebies worth Rs 2,626 crore since the model code of conduct came into effect, said an on Thursday.

"Total seizure in 2019 elections so far, till 6 p.m, is worth Rs 2,626 crore -- cash Rs 607 crore, liquor worth Rs 198 crore, drug and narcotics worth Rs 1,091 crore, worth Rs 486 crore, and freebies and other items worth Rs 48 crore," an told reporters here.

--IANS

bns/nir

