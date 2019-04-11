Russian couple arrested in Goa for growing cannabis

-
ALSO READ
Police bust another marijuana plantation in Goa
Four foreigners held in Goa for house break-in
Three staffers beaten up, kept hostage at Goa casino for five days: Congress
LS polls: Cong's Chodankar files nomination for North Goa seat
Can't make a prediction about floor test: Girish Chodankar
-
A Russian couple was arrested by Goa Crime Branch sleuths on Thursday for growing cannabis plants and processing ganja at their rented home in the picturesque village of Siolim in North Goa, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.
The two accused, identified as Grigorii Fomenko, 32, and his wife Viktoria Fomenko, 29, who are in India on a tourist visa, were arrested from their rented home by Crime Branch officials earlier on Thursday.
"We have seized two cannabis plants, three pouches of cannabis seeds, 118 grams of ganja, from the duo. They have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the spokesperson said, adding that the couple was growing cannabis plants in flower pots in their home.
More than half-a-dozen cases of foreign nationals growing cannabis plants, as well as manufacturing synthetic drugs in rented premises have been busted by various agencies of the state police over the last few months.
--IANS
maya/pgh/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU