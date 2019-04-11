Russian couple arrested in Goa for growing cannabis

A Russian couple was arrested by Crime Branch sleuths on Thursday for growing plants and processing at their rented home in the picturesque village of in North Goa, a police said on Thursday.

The two accused, identified as Grigorii Fomenko, 32, and his wife Viktoria Fomenko, 29, who are in on a tourist visa, were arrested from their rented home by Crime Branch officials earlier on Thursday.

"We have seized two plants, three pouches of seeds, 118 grams of ganja, from the duo. They have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the said, adding that the couple was growing cannabis plants in flower pots in their home.

More than half-a-dozen cases of foreign nationals growing cannabis plants, as well as manufacturing synthetic drugs in rented premises have been busted by various agencies of the over the last few months.

--IANS

maya/pgh/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)