Saudi 'welcomes' US blacklisting of Iran's Guards

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Tuesday the US decision to blacklist the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist group", state media reported.
An official from the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that the decision was "a serious counter-terrorism step" and reiterated the renewed demands of the kingdom to the international community to fight Iran-backed terrorism, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The official called upon countries to take a "substantial role" to tackle the operations of the IRGC in disturbing international security and peace, the report said.
Designating the IRGC a "foreign terrorist organisation" on Monday, US President Donald Trump said: "This unprecedented step, led by the Department of State, recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a state sponsor of terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft."
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
