Saudi 'welcomes' US blacklisting of Iran's Guards

welcomed on Tuesday the US decision to blacklist the (IRGC) as a " group", reported.

An from the said that the decision was "a serious counter-terrorism step" and reiterated the renewed demands of the kingdom to the international community to fight Iran-backed terrorism, reported.

The called upon countries to take a "substantial role" to of the IRGC in disturbing international security and peace, the report said.

Designating the IRGC a "foreign organisation" on Monday, US said: "This unprecedented step, led by the Department of State, recognizes the reality that is not only a state sponsor of terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft."

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)