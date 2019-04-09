Macron tries to de-escalate violence in Libya

French had phone conversations "over the last two days" with Libyan al-Serraj and rogue military Gen. in a bid to ease tensions in the North African country, the French presidency has said.

Expressing "deep concerns about the last developments", Macron told the rival parties that "there is no military solution to the Libyan conflict," urging them "to act immediately to end the fighting and ease tension", reported citing the on Monday.

" will spare no effort to bring together, with its international partners, Libyan actors around a durable political solution," the Elysee said.

Macron also spoken on phone with UN Secretary- on the situation in

Haftar, who leads the (LNA), declared an offensive to take control of from Libya's UN-backed government last week.

Al-Serraj accused Haftar of attempting to carry out a coup. At least 2,800 people have so far fled fighting around Tripoli, according to the UN.

International powers started evacuating personnel from in recent days as the security situation deteriorated in the country.

has been torn by violence, political instability and power struggles since long-time ruler was deposed and killed in 2011.

--IANS

soni/bg

