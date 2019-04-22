EC transfers seven Bengal police officers

The on Monday ordered immediate transfer of seven officers in with clear instructions they should not be involved in election duties.

"The officers being transferred are not to be involved by the state in any election-related duties," said an EC notification to Aariz Aftab, Chief Electoral

One day before the third phase election, three officers - in-charge Raghunathganj, Saikat Roy, IC Farakka, and ASI Shamsherganj, Bidhan Haldar ---were transferred from district.

Also, two officers Rajshekhar Mukherjee of Andal station, Ajay Mondal of Baraboni station were transferred from district.

IC Bijpur Krishnendu Ghosh of North 24 district and the of Bishnupur in district, Sukamal Kanti Das, have been removed from their post.

The officers have to be relieved forthright by handing over the charge whom they report to, the statement said.

Recently, West Bengal's district of Police (SP) Arnab Ghosh was transferred and replaced by Bengal IPS

Five parliamentary constituencies -- Balurghat, Jangipur, Murshidabad, Uttar (North) and Dakshin (South) will vote on April 23.

--IANS

bnd/ssp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)