EC transfers seven Bengal police officers

The Election Commission on Monday ordered immediate transfer of seven police officers in West Bengal with clear instructions they should not be involved in election duties.
"The officers being transferred are not to be involved by the state government in any election-related duties," said an EC notification to Aariz Aftab, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer.
One day before the third phase election, three officers - inspector in-charge Raghunathganj, Saikat Roy, IC Farakka, Uday Shankar Ghosh and ASI Shamsherganj, Bidhan Haldar ---were transferred from Murshidabad district.
Also, two officers Rajshekhar Mukherjee of Andal police station, Ajay Mondal of Baraboni police station were transferred from Paschim Bardhaman district.
IC Bijpur Krishnendu Ghosh of North 24 Parganas district and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bishnupur in Bankura district, Sukamal Kanti Das, have been removed from their post.
The officers have to be relieved forthright by handing over the charge whom they report to, the statement said.
Recently, West Bengal's Malda district Superintendent of Police (SP) Arnab Ghosh was transferred and replaced by Bengal IPS officer Ajoy Prasad.
Five parliamentary constituencies -- Balurghat, Jangipur, Murshidabad, Malda Uttar (North) and Malda Dakshin (South) will vote on April 23.
