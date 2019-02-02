Jammu to host 19th All India Police Band competition next week

The 19th All India Band Competition will start here from Tuesday with 23 different forces taking part in the five-day event, a senior officer said Saturday.

All arrangements have been put in place for the competition that will be held in different categories of brass and pipe band and bugle calls, said A K Choudhary, additional of police (ADGP), Armed.

The competition is being hosted by the from February 5-9 in Jammu. Gulshan Ground will be the main venue, where the opening and the closing ceremony will be held, he said.

The annually competition is being organised by the for the second time, after hosted it in 2002.

Twenty-three police teams and the Central Armed Police Forces -- consisting 1,448 members -- including 32 females, are participating in the competition, the ADGP added.

