ED replaces investigating officer probing Vadra

The (ED) has replaced the investigation probing the case of Robert Vadra, brother-in- of Rahul Gandhi, official sources said.

According to highly-placed sources in the agency, the ED has replaced IPS with of the (IRS).

The source said the reason for the move was required as Sharma was on leave for almost one and half months.

The source said that Sharma's promotion was pending for long. He had joined the agency as the and was supposed to be promoted as the

For his promotion, Sharma had to go back to his parent cadre, the source said. And keeping in view the seriousness of Vadra's case, Gupta was made the investigating officer, it said.

Sharma joined office on Monday.

The ED has been probing in a money laundering case involving alleged assets abroad.

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities set up to evade tax.

