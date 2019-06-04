Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case

Rahul Gandhi's on Tuesday appeared before the (ED) in connection with a case involving assets allegedly held abroad.

Vadra arrived at the ED office in central

Vadra had skipped the agency's questioning on Friday citing health conditions. He was questioned by the ED for over seven hours on Thursday.

He was asked about the money received by his company as alleged kickbacks in petroleum deals in The agency said the money was used to buy properties in

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities set up to evade tax.

On Monday, a court allowed Vadra to travel abroad for six weeks for medical treatment after he was diagnosed with a tumour in his intestine.

--IANS

aks/pg/mr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)