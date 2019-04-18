ED seizes Rs 82 crore gold from Hyderabad jeweller

The (ED) on Thursday announced seizure of 145.89 kg of gold (worth Rs 82.11 crore) from a in a case.

The ED searched Kailash Gupta's premises in and in a case registered against him under the Prevention of Act, 2002, it said in a release.

The had registered an FIR with the Telangana Police against Gupta, his sons and their ventures -- M/s Musaddilal Gems and Jewellery, M/s and M/s -- for allegedly conspiring with bullion dealers, chartered accountants and relatives.

During the demonetisation process, huge amounts of banned cash was deposited in their bank accounts, the I-T complaint said. The Musaddilal Jewellers allegedly made Rs 110 crore transactions during the demonetisation.

During investigations, the ED found that Musaddilal Jewellers had created fake invoices in the names of 5,200 people on the day of demonetisation (8 November 2016).

